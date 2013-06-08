Nagpur, June 8 The slide in groundnut and linseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for sixth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid short supply from local crushing plants. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also pushed down prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,800-36,400 34,100-36,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,900-36,500 34,200-36,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 33,800-36,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,700-36,500 Amravati 100 33,700-36,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 706 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 712, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,500-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola - 33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.9 degree Celsius (100.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, 45 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available