Nagpur, June 10 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as select edible oils rose on retailers demand while a few declined on global cues. Reports about good monsoon in groundnut producing regions pushed down oil prices while crop failures pushed up in oil prices non-edible sections, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices today suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. * Rapeseed and castor oil prices recovered sharply on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reported demand from overseas oil- paint industries also boosted prices. * Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Reports about good monsoon in Maharashtra, easy condition on NCDEX, no takers soyabean oil & soymeal and sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-36,500 33,500-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-36,600 33,600-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 33,000-36,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,500-36,500 Amravati 100 33,200-36,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,700-36,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 25 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 706 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 712, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,500-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola - 33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 265.3 degree Celsius (77.35 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available