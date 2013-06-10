Nagpur, June 10 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as select edible oils rose on retailers demand while a few declined on
global cues. Reports about good monsoon in groundnut producing regions pushed down oil prices
while crop failures pushed up in oil prices non-edible sections, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices today suffered heavily
in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from
stockists also pushed down prices.
* Rapeseed and castor oil prices recovered sharply on increased demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reported demand from overseas oil-
paint industries also boosted prices.
* Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils quoted steady
in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local
crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Reports about good monsoon in
Maharashtra, easy condition on NCDEX, no takers soyabean oil & soymeal and sharp
fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-36,500 33,500-36,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-36,600 33,600-36,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 300 33,000-36,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,500-36,500
Amravati 100 33,200-36,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,700-36,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 25 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 670 680
Cottonseed solvent 650 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil Solvent 657 657
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 698
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined oil 682 682
Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 705 705
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 708 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined 707 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 706 706
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 707
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 712, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,500-32,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200
Akola - 33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
265.3 degree Celsius (77.35 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available