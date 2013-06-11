Nagpur, June 11 The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and reports about bumper groundnut crop in this season because of timely monsoon in producing belts also affected prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, prices of rapeseed oil recovered further on increased demand from overseas industries amid tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted Steady. No trader was not in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move because of sharp fall in Indian rupee against dollar in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Sharp fall in Indian rupee and upward trend in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,100 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 706 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 712, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,900-33,600 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola - 33,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall (Nagpur): 2.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Heavy rains yesterday evening and today morning affected auctions of soyabean and foodgrain items in Nagpur APMC and no auction reported till 1.30 pm.