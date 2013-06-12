Nagpur, June 12 Soyabean oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend.
Sentiment also improved after soyabean oil climbed on NCDEX. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled
price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices today suffered heavily
in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from
stockists also pushed down prices.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up again on good demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local
crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in
parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil, good hike
on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up
prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-36,700 33,500-36,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-36,800 33,600-36,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 34,000-36,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,800-36,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,700-36,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 660
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 697
Soyoil Solvent 660 657
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 701 699
Soyoil Solvent 661 659
Cottonseed refined oil 682 682
Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 705
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 711 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 709 706
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 709
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 714, Supa - 716, Sangli - 717.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,700 32,900-33,0600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000
Akola - 33,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,900,
Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,200
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : 23.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available