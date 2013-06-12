Nagpur, June 12 Soyabean oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after soyabean oil climbed on NCDEX. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices today suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up again on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil, good hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-36,700 33,500-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-36,800 33,600-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,000-36,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,800-36,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,700-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 660 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 697 Soyoil Solvent 660 657 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 701 699 Soyoil Solvent 661 659 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 709 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 714, Supa - 716, Sangli - 717. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,700 32,900-33,0600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola - 33,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 23.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available