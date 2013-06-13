Nagpur, June 13 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on firm note on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur APMC on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Sharp rise in soymeal, notable hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-37,800 34,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-37,900 34,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,500-37,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,900-37,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,200-37,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 663 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 702 Soyoil Solvent 667 665 Cottonseed refined 690 683 Cottonseed solvent 670 664 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 700 Soyoil Solvent 665 662 Cottonseed refined oil 692 687 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 666 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 712 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 722, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 721, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-35,000 33,900-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,300 Akola - 34,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.6 degree Celsius (94.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 5.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available