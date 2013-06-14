Nagpur, June 14 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped notably. Easy condition in American soya digam prices, fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good buying support from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-37,900 34,200-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-38,000 34,300-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,500-37,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,100-37,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-37,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,0000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor 15 2,700-2,900 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 25 6,200-6,400 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 669 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil Solvent 662 664 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 704 Soyoil Solvent 662 663 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 717 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 720 Solapur - 718, Supa - 721, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,600-35,100 34,400-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 18.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available