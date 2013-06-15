Nagpur, June 15 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady on subdued demand from local traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices shot up in Nagpur APMC on increased buying supprot from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-38,900 34,300-38,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-39,000 34,400-38,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,900-39,400 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,500-38,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,200-38,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 30 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 720 Solapur - 718, Supa - 721, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,600-35,100 34,600-35,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 51.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available