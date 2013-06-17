Nagpur, June 17 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid
tight supply from producing regions.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local
crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise
in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed enquiries
from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,400-38,900 34,000-38,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,500-39,000 34,100-39,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,900-39,400 38,900-39,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 150 34,500-38,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,200-38,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,200-38,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 702 702
Soyoil Solvent 662 662
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 702
Soyoil Solvent 662 662
Cottonseed refined oil 692 692
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 713 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 712 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined 714 714
LATUR
Soyoil refined 715 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 717 717
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718,
Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 717,
Koosnoor - 720 Solapur - 718, Supa - 721, Sangli - 722.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,200 34,600-35,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400
Akola - 34,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700,
Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,700
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : 1.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available