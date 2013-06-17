Nagpur, June 17 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from producing regions. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,400-38,900 34,000-38,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,500-39,000 34,100-39,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,900-39,400 38,900-39,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 150 34,500-38,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,200-38,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,200-38,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 720 Solapur - 718, Supa - 721, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,200 34,600-35,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 1.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available