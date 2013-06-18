Nagpur, June 18 Soyabean and rapeseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered smartly in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Sharp rise in soymeal, healthy hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-39,000 34,200-38,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-39,100 34,300-39,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,100-39,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 150 34,500-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-39,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,200-38,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,000, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,400, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 666 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 702 Soyoil Solvent 666 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 702 Soyoil Solvent 667 662 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 715 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 722, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 721, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 725 Solapur - 723, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,800 35,800-36,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola -36,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,900, Koosnoor - 37,200, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 37,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 5.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available