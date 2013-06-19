Nagpur, June 19 The rising trend in rapeseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Tight supply from producing regions looking towards weak rapeseed crop also fuelled prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices touched to a record high in this season in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Notable rise in soymeal, further hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-41,000 37,000-40,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-41,100 37,100-40,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 40,300-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 38,000-41,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 37,500-40,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,500-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,400, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 719 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 722, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 721, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 725 Solapur - 723, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,300-36,900 36,200-36,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola -36,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,900, Koosnoor - 37,200, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 37,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *