Nagpur, June 20 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled these oil price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited deals. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed firm tendency in Nagpur APMC on increased seasonal buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, further hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-41,000 37,800-40,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-41,100 37,900-40,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 40,300-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 38,000-41,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 37,600-40,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,600-40,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200, Hingoli - 41,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,500, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 674 Cottonseed refined 695 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 708 Soyoil Solvent 675 668 Cottonseed refined 695 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 710 Soyoil Solvent 675 670 Cottonseed refined oil 698 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 727 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 729, Koosnoor - 732 Solapur - 730, Supa - 732, Sangli - 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,800 36,200-36,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola -36,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,900, Koosnoor - 37,200, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 37,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.0 degree Celsius (96.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 52 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *