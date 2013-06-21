Nagpur, June 21 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as select edible oils rose on retailers demand while a few declined on global cues. Reports about good monsoon in oilseed producing regions pushed down oil prices while crop failures pushed up in oil prices non-edible sections, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and rapeseed oil prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Easy condition American soya digam prices and downward trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices. * Castor and coconut KP oil zoomed up on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Crop damage reports also activated stockists in these oils. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and linseed oils quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil as supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static but demand was poor in limited trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in soyabean oil and no takers to soymeal affected morale of crushing plants. Reports about good soyabean arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-40,300 35,000-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-40,400 35,100-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,700-41,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 35,000-40,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,600-40,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,100-40,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,800, Malkapur - 40,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 718 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 677 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 711 714 Soyoil Solvent 671 673 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil Solvent 672 676 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 721 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 721 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 726 Solapur - 723, Supa - 725, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,800 36,200-36,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola -36,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,900, Koosnoor - 37,200, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 37,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.4 degree Celsius (97.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 47 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *