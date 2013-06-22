Nagpur, June 22 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Trading sentiment remained bearish as American soya digam prices declined sharply. Downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reports about bumper soyabean crop in this season because of timely monsoon also affected prices, sources said Saturday * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices shot up in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing plants were said to be the reasons for strong recovery in soyabean prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-40,300 35,000-40,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,300-40,400 35,100-40,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,700-41,200 40,700-41,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 36,200-40,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,900-40,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,300-40,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,800, Malkapur - 40,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 675 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 711 Soyoil Solvent 670 672 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 714 Soyoil Solvent 670 672 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 7253, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 723, Koosnoor - 722 Solapur - 720, Supa - 723, Sangli - 721. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,100 36,200-36,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,700 Akola -36,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - 37,200, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.6 degree Celsius (99.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available