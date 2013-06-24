Nagpur, June 24 In range-bound trade, soyabean and groundnut oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil reported down. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and increased supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also pushed down these oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. high. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-40,000 36,200-40,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,300-40,100 36,300-40,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,700-41,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 36,200-40,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,800-40,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,200-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,800, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 673 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,920 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 709 Soyoil Solvent 668 670 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 711 Soyoil Solvent 668 669 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 716 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 719, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 718, Koosnoor - 720, Solapur - 717, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,100 36,500-37,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,700 Akola -36,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - 37,200, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 22.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *