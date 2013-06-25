Nagpur, June 25 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices declined sharply. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices as overseas oil arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here matching the demand and supply position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for fresh fall in soyabean prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,100-38,800 35,000-39,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,200-38,900 35,100-39,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,600-39,000 39,200-39,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,100-38,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,400-38,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,200-38,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 670 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,920 1,920 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 705 Soyoil Solvent 663 666 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 707 Soyoil Solvent 662 665 Cottonseed refined oil 685 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 715 LATUR Soyoil refined 712 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 713, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 712, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,100 36,500-37,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,700 Akola -36,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - 37,200, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius (87.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 9.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *