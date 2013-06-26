Nagpur, June 26 Barring a rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Good demand from overseas oil paint industries also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed a marginal rise on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy condition Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported poor as farmers were reluctant to sell it low prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,700 34,300-40,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-38,800 34,400-40,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,600-39,000 38,600-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,000-38,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,200-38,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-38,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,920 1,920 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 703 Soyoil Solvent 663 663 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 712 LATUR Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 713, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 712, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,600-37,200 36,500-37,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,700 Akola -36,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - 37,200, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 187.4 mm FORECAST: Cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *