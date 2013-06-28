Nagpur, June 28 The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices also affected prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady condition here as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move. SOYMEAL * Even though American soymeal recovered by two dollar per tonne, prices today ruled steady here as demand was poor even. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur APMC on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy condition on NCDEX also pushed down prices. Heavy rains since past four days affected trading activity and arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-37,000 34,100-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-37,100 34,200-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,600-38,000 37,600-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,000-37,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,200-36,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,500-36,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,800 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,890 1,900 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 698 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 700, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *