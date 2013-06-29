Nagpur, June 29 Groundnut and linseed oil today drifted further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundnut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also affected prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited deals. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak limited trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-36,600 34,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,000-36,700 34,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,100-37,500 37,300-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,000-36,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,200-36,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,890 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 770 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 698 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 700, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available