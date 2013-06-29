Nagpur, June 29 Groundnut and linseed oil today drifted further in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues.
Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundnut oil. Besides,
sufficient stocks and easy condition in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and
Marathwada also affected prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oils ruled steady in limited deals.
* Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak limited trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on lack of buying support from local
crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and
fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-36,600 34,000-37,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,000-36,700 34,100-37,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,100-37,500 37,300-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 34,000-36,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,200-36,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,000-36,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,890
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 770 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil Solvent 647 647
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil Solvent 648 648
Cottonseed refined oil 675 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 698 698
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 701 701
JALNA
Soyoil refined 700 700
LATUR
Soyoil refined 697 697
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704,
Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 700, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 703,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700
Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available