Nagpur, July 1 Selected edible oil today showed a narrowly mixed trend in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra. Soyabean and cottonseed oil recovered strongly on renewed buying support while groundnut and linseed oil suffered heavily because of good arrival from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Trading activity was reported thin as traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from crushing plants in limited trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-37,800 34,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-37,900 34,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,100 37,300-37,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,000-37,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,200-37,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,200-37,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 652 Cottonseed refined 680 670 Cottonseed solvent 660 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,860 1,880 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 750 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 689 Soyoil Solvent 652 647 Cottonseed refined 680 670 Cottonseed solvent 660 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 689 Soyoil Solvent 651 648 Cottonseed refined oil 685 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 701 LATUR Soyoil refined 702 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 704 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 706, Supa - 706, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,400 33,200-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *