Nagpur, July 1 Selected edible oil today showed a narrowly mixed trend in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra. Soyabean and cottonseed oil recovered strongly on renewed buying
support while groundnut and linseed oil suffered heavily because of good arrival from producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Trading activity was reported thin as traders
adopted wait and watch move, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from crushing
plants in limited trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on increased demand from local
crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Notable
rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based
crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-37,800 34,000-37,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-37,900 34,100-37,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,100 37,300-37,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 34,000-37,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,200-37,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,200-37,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 691
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 652
Cottonseed refined 680 670
Cottonseed solvent 660 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,860 1,880
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 750 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 692 689
Soyoil Solvent 652 647
Cottonseed refined 680 670
Cottonseed solvent 660 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 691 689
Soyoil Solvent 651 648
Cottonseed refined oil 685 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 705 703
JALNA
Soyoil refined 705 701
LATUR
Soyoil refined 702 700
NANDED
Soyoil refined 704 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 706, Supa - 706, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,400 33,200-33,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700
Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
