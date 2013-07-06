Nagpur, July 6 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Reports about pumper groundnut crop in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also pushed down prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, increased supply from producing belts and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-37,600 34,300-38,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-37,700 34,400-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,000-37,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-37,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,100-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 653 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,850 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil Solvent 651 651 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 702 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 701 LATUR Soyoil refined 705 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 709, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 708, Supa - 709, Sangli - 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,600 33,200-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 34,900 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (80.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *