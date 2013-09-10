Nagpur, Sept 10 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil fell in last three sessions. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined oil and rapeseed oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Increased supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also pushed down groundnut oil prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported fresh fall on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC zoomed up on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradeh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-35,800 32,500-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-35,900 32,600-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,2500-36,000 35,200-35,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,500-35,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,900-35,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,200-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 661 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 698 702 Soyoil Solvent 658 662 Cottonseed refined 680 685 Cottonseed solvent 660 674 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 701 Soyoil Solvent 656 663 Cottonseed refined oil 685 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 714 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 710, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 33,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.