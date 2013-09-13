Nagpur, Sept 13 Barring a marginal rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on American soya digam prices and fresh rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,100-35,100 31,500-35,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,200-35,400 31,600-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,100-35,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-35,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,500-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,600, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 655 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 698 694 Soyoil Solvent 658 656 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 696 Soyoil Solvent 658 656 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 711 LATUR Soyoil refined 716 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 712, Supa - 713, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - 33,100, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.