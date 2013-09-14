Nagpur, Sept 14 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today jacked up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. About six dollar per tonne rise in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-35,100 30,000-35,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-35,200 30,100-35,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,500-35,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-35,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,100-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 658 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 696 698 Soyoil Solvent 656 658 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 699 Soyoil Solvent 655 657 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 713 LATUR Soyoil refined 712 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 712, Supa - 713, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,800 32,000-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.