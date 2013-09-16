Nagpur, Sept 16 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices quoted lower because of notable fall in American dollar against Indian rupee. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose and groundnut refined also reported sharp fall in absence of buyers and adequate stock in ready position. Healthy supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamnilnadu and Marathwada also pushed down prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 655 Cottonseed refined 675 680 Cottonseed solvent 655 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 975 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,665 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 694 Soyoil Solvent 651 655 Cottonseed refined 675 680 Cottonseed solvent 655 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 696 Soyoil Solvent 651 655 Cottonseed refined oil 680 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 710 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,800 32,400-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.46 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.9 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain mandis of Nagpur APMC are officially open today but there is no auctions because of soyabean, foodgrain brokers association's elections.