Nagpur, Sept 17 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and rapeseed oils today opened on weak note on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marahtada. Reports about good crop position in producing regions also affected prices. * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid shortage of stock in ready position because of heavy rains in last two days. Notable rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. Fresh hike on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,000 31,500-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,100 31,600-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,000-35,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,800-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 650 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 975 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,665 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 689 Soyoil Solvent 645 649 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 688 Soyoil Solvent 645 650 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 705 LATUR Soyoil refined 701 704 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 704, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,600-33,000 32,400-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400 Akola -32,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - 33,900, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.1 degree Celsius (93.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent Rainfall : 22.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.