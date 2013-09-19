Nagpur, Sept 19 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. About three dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices because of strong Indian rupee also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi also affected sentiment. * In Moorat trading (first day of this season's arrival) prices reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices in this special trading. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,900 31,000-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-34,000 31,100-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 30,500-33,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 31,300-33,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 704, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,800 31,700-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 32,500, Nanded - 32,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.