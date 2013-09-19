Nagpur, Sept 19 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions
like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP
oil prices quoted steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level. About three dollar per tonne fall in
American soymeal prices because of strong Indian rupee also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply
from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX
and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi also affected sentiment.
* In Moorat trading (first day of this season's arrival) prices reported strong on
good demand from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
also helped to push up prices in this special trading.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-33,900 31,000-34,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-34,000 31,100-34,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 30,500-33,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 31,300-33,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,100,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 688
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 950
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,620
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 645 645
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 645 645
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 700 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 698 698
JALNA
Soyoil refined 700 700
LATUR
Soyoil refined 701 701
NANDED
Soyoil refined 702 702
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704,
Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 706,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 704, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,800 31,700-32,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100
Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,700,
Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 32,500, Nanded - 32,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.