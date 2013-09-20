Nagpur, Sept 20 The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as oil prices reported a sharp fall in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada because of good crop position, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oils too reported down here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted steady in sluggish trading activity and traders adopted wait and watch move because of volatility in Indian rupee. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, fresh fall on NCDEX and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment . Heavy rains since morning today affected arrival and trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,700 30,500-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-33,800 30,600-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 800 30,500-33,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,100-33,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,700-33,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 920 930 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 704, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,800 31,400-31,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 32,500, Nanded - 32,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 21.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.