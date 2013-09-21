Nagpur, Sept 21 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices quoted steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soybean and cottonseed oil prices here as overseas arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. About five dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down again in absence of buyers amid poor quality stock arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and further fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices here. Heavy rains since past three days affected arrival in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,400 31,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-33,500 31,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 30,500-33,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,100-33,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,600-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 645 Cottonseed refined 670 675 Cottonseed solvent 650 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 682 Soyoil Solvent 638 644 Cottonseed refined 670 675 Cottonseed solvent 650 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 682 Soyoil Solvent 639 643 Cottonseed refined oil 675 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 693 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 692 LATUR Soyoil refined 691 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 696 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 596, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 391, Solapur - 695, Supa - 693, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,800 31,400-31,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 32,500, Nanded - 32,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 79 per cent. Rainfall : 42.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *