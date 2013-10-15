Nagpur, Oct 15 The rising trend in rapeseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend producing region. Damage of crop and reported demand from overseas oil-paint industries also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on subdued demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, weak trend on NCDEX and bearish condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down soyabean prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-35,800 29,200-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-35,900 29,300-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,400-37,000 36,400-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 900 29,000-35,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,500-36,000 Amravati 100 28,300-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,200-36,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 27,800-35,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 710 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 758 LATUR Soyoil refined 764 764 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -32,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 32,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 64 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Bakri Id. * * * *