Nagpur, Oct 17 Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers for festival season against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh rise in soyabean oil as overseas oil supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also pushed up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,700 29,600-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,600 29,700-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,400-37,000 36,400-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-35,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,500-35,900 Amravati 100 29,700-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,700-35,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,800-35,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 747 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 708 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 740 736 Soyoil Solvent 700 697 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 737 Soyoil Solvent 700 697 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 763 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 758 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 757 LATUR Soyoil refined 764 761 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,100 32,600-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -32,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 32,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.2 degree Celsius (68.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.