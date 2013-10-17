Nagpur, Oct 17 Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers for festival
season against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on
international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect fresh rise in soyabean oil as overseas oil supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also
pushed up prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from
producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in soyabean oil and upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,700 29,600-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,600 29,700-35,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,400-37,000 36,400-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 30,000-35,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 29,500-35,900
Amravati 100 29,700-36,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 28,700-35,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 28,800-35,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 747
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 708
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 740 736
Soyoil Solvent 700 697
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 740 737
Soyoil Solvent 700 697
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 765 763
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 760 758
JALNA
Soyoil refined 758 757
LATUR
Soyoil refined 764 761
NANDED
Soyoil refined 762 760
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762,
Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764,
Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,100 32,600-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300
Akola -32,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,100,
Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 32,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.2 degree Celsius (68.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 21
degree Celsius respectively.