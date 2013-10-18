Nagpur, Oct 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh market also pushed down prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil, fresh fall in soymeal and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandis also pulled down prices. More than 20 per cent content soyabean is available between Rs 25,100 and Rs 30,500 in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,700 30,000-35,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,800 29,900-36,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,500 30,000-35,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 29,400-35,700 Amravati 400 29,200-35,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,800-35,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 29,400-35,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 710 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 758 LATUR Soyoil refined 762 762 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,000 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400 Akola -31,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,100, Jalna - 31,600, Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,500, Nanded - 31,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius (68.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear skya. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *