Nagpur, Oct 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported down here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content
arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and good arrival in
Madhya Pradesh market also pushed down prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing
regions. No takers to soyabean oil, fresh fall in soymeal and increased arrival in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandis also pulled down prices. More than 20 per cent
content soyabean is available between Rs 25,100 and Rs 30,500 in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,700 30,000-35,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,800 29,900-36,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,500 30,000-35,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 29,400-35,700
Amravati 400 29,200-35,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 28,800-35,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 29,400-35,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 710
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 740 740
Soyoil Solvent 700 700
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 740 740
Soyoil Solvent 700 700
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 760 760
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 760 760
JALNA
Soyoil refined 758 758
LATUR
Soyoil refined 762 762
NANDED
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762,
Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764,
Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,000 31,000-31,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400
Akola -31,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,100,
Jalna - 31,600, Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,500, Nanded - 31,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.1 degree Celsius (68.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear skya. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 21
degree Celsius respectively.
