Nagpur, Oct 19 Barring a rise in castor oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed castor oil prices up. Fresh demand from overseas oil-paint industries also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices reported steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and no takers to soyabean oil also affected prices here in weak trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-35,500 28,000-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-35,600 28,100-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 27,000-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 28,100-35,300 Amravati 500 27,900-35,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 28,000-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 300 27,000-35,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 710 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 758 LATUR Soyoil refined 762 762 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400 Akola -31,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,100, Jalna - 31,600, Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,500, Nanded - 31,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius (91.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear skya. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *