Nagpur, Oct 21 Soyabean and cottonsed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Good supply from local crushing plants amid increased overseas arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices reported steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. High moisture content supply also pushed down prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition in soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for weak condition in soybean prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 20 per cent moisture contnet) is available nearly Rs 33,000 per tonne here. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-35,500 27,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-35,600 27,100-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 24,000 26,000-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,600-35,300 Amravati 1,000 27,000-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,900-35,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,800-35,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 748 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 706 Cottonseed refined 720 730 Cottonseed solvent 700 709 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 740 Soyoil Solvent 695 700 Cottonseed refined 720 730 Cottonseed solvent 700 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 734 738 Soyoil Solvent 694 698 Cottonseed refined oil 724 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 751 758 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 755 JALNA Soyoil refined 749 753 LATUR Soyoil refined 752 759 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 756 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 752, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 752, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 754, Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 753, Supa - 751, Sangli - 754. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,400 30,600-30,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 30,800, Jalna - 30,800, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,5100, Nanded - 30,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.3 degree Celsius (66.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *