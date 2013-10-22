Nagpur, Oct 22 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices reported steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices here as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showd weak tendency here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing belts. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. About 20 per cent content soyabean was available nearly Rs 32,000 per tonne. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,700-35,000 26,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,800-35,100 26,100-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 26,000-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,200-35,000 Amravati 1,000 26,400-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,400-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,600-35,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 704 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 733 736 Soyoil Solvent 692 694 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 731 734 Soyoil Solvent 691 694 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 749 751 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 755 JALNA Soyoil refined 748 750 LATUR Soyoil refined 750 754 NANDED Soyoil refined 748 751 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 750, Baramati - 749, Chalisgaon - 751, Pachora - 754, Parbhani - 752, Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 752, Supa - 749, Sangli - 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,400 30,000-30,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 30,800, Jalna - 30,800, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,5100, Nanded - 30,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *