Nagpur, Oct 23 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices reported steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally here on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-34,900 25,400-35,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-35,000 25,500-35,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 25,000-34,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 25,000-35,100 Amravati 1,000 25,700-35,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,000-35,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,500-35,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 739 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 700 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 732 Soyoil Solvent 695 693 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 736 732 Soyoil Solvent 696 693 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 751 748 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 754 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 751 747 LATUR Soyoil refined 754 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 752, Baramati - 750, Chalisgaon - 753, Pachora - 756, Parbhani - 752, Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 754, Supa - 752, Sangli - 756. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,900-30,300 30,000-30,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 30,800, Jalna - 30,800, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,5100, Nanded - 30,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (72.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *