Nagpur, Oct 24 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers for festival season amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as soyabean oil zoomed up in last two session on NCDEX. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and fresh demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose and linseed oil today showed firm tendency on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Reports about weak overseas supply also fuelled prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here because weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported a sharp rise on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. About six dollar per tonne in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)firmed up on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEXD and notable hike in soymeal prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-36,900 25,500-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-37,000 25,600-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 36,900-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-36,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 25,400-36,300 Amravati 1,000 25,700-36,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,200-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,200-36,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,800, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 702 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 738 734 Soyoil Solvent 698 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 735 Soyoil Solvent 699 695 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 751 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 756 752 JALNA Soyoil refined 756 751 LATUR Soyoil refined 757 752 NANDED Soyoil refined 754 751 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 755, Baramati - 755, Chalisgaon - 758, Pachora - 759, Parbhani - 757, Koosnoor - 755, Solapur - 758, Supa - 756, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 31,400-31,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *