Nagpur, Oct 25 The rising trend in groundnut and linseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid weak supply from producing regions. Reported demand from overseas oil-paint industries also boosted prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)quoted strong on good seasonal buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Fresh hike in soymeal prices also helped to push and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-37,600 26,000-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-37,700 26,100-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,800-38,300 36,900-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,000-37,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,400-37,000 Amravati 1,000 26,700-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,000-36,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,400-37,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 705 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 753 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 756 756 JALNA Soyoil refined 756 756 LATUR Soyoil refined 757 757 NANDED Soyoil refined 754 754 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 755, Baramati - 755, Chalisgaon - 758, Pachora - 759, Parbhani - 757, Koosnoor - 755, Solapur - 758, Supa - 756, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,600 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)