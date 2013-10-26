Nagpur, Oct 26 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish because of sharp fall on NCDEX. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and increased overseas supply also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,800-37,600 26,000-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,900-37,700 26,100-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 37,700-38,100 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 25,800-37,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,400-37,100 Amravati 1,000 25,000-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,500-36,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,100-37,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 8,000-8,500 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 25 6,100-6,300 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 702 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 733 Soyoil Solvent 690 696 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 736 Soyoil Solvent 689 694 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 743 746 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 746 750 LATUR Soyoil refined 744 747 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 748 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 745, Chalisgaon - 748, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 747, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 748, Supa - 746, Sangli - 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,600 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)