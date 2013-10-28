Nagpur, Oct 28 Groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Buying activity in this edible oil picked up because of overseas supply. Damage crop report also pushed up this oil prices here, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as major overseas oil reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)reported higher on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,900-37,700 25,600-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,000-37,800 25,700-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 25,900-37,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,500-37,100 Amravati 1,000 25,500-37,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,100-37,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 8,000-8,500 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 25 6,100-6,300 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 690 690 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 690 690 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 743 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 746 746 LATUR Soyoil refined 744 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 745, Chalisgaon - 748, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 747, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 748, Supa - 746, Sangli - 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,600 32,100-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 33,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *