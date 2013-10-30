Nagpur, Oct 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as supply in ready position reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered handsomely on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for good recovery here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,900-39,000 26,300-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,000-39,100 26,400-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 38,600-39,100 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,900-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-38,500 Amravati 1,000 26,200-39,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,900-38,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,300-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,600, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 8,000-8,500 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,100-6,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 732 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 694 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 730 Soyoil Solvent 695 688 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 733 731 Soyoil Solvent 694 689 Cottonseed refined oil 730 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 749 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 743 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 744 LATUR Soyoil refined 749 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 753, Baramati - 753, Chalisgaon - 756, Pachora - 753, Parbhani - 755, Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 756, Supa - 756, Sangli - 758. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,100-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400 Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,400, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (62.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * *