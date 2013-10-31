Nagpur, Oct 31 Barring a rise in cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed cottonseed oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,600-38,500 26,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,700-38,600 26,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 25,600-38,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,200-38,200 Amravati 1,000 26,000-39,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,900-38,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,100-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,600, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 8,000-8,500 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,100-6,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 735 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil Solvent 694 694 Cottonseed refined oil 733 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 713 708 DHULIA Soyoil refined 749 749 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 753 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 750 LATUR Soyoil refined 749 749 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 753, Baramati - 753, Chalisgaon - 756, Pachora - 753, Parbhani - 755, Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 756, Supa - 756, Sangli - 758. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,100-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400 Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,400, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius (89.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *