Nagpur, Oct 31 Barring a rise in cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed cottonseed oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible
oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pushed down prices in
weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,600-38,500 26,000-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,700-38,600 26,100-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 25,600-38,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,200-38,200
Amravati 1,000 26,000-39,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,900-38,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 26,100-38,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,600, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 8,000-8,500
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,100-6,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 735 735
Soyoil Solvent 695 695
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 733 733
Soyoil Solvent 694 694
Cottonseed refined oil 733 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 713 708
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 749 749
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 750 753
JALNA
Soyoil refined 750 750
LATUR
Soyoil refined 749 749
NANDED
Soyoil refined 752 752
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 753,
Baramati - 753, Chalisgaon - 756, Pachora - 753, Parbhani - 755,
Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 756, Supa - 756, Sangli - 758.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,100-32,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400
Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,600,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,400, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius (89.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *