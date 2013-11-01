Nagpur, Nov 1 Soyabean oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,000 25,600-38,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,100 25,700-38,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-38,700 Amravati 1,000 26,000-39,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,900-38,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,900-37,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,600, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 8,000-8,500 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,100-6,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 748 742 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 708 703 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 738 Soyoil Solvent 702 699 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 734 Soyoil Solvent 700 694 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent oil 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 756 749 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 757 753 JALNA Soyoil refined 755 751 LATUR Soyoil refined 756 752 NANDED Soyoil refined 759 754 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 760, Baramati - 761, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 760, Parbhani - 762, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 763, Sangli - 765. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400 Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,400, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (61.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed between November 2 and November 5 on the occasion of Diwali celebrations. * * * *