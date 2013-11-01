Nagpur, Nov 1 Soyabean oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend.
Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly.
Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also boosted prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)reported
higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-39,000 25,600-38,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-39,100 25,700-38,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 26,000-39,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,500-38,700
Amravati 1,000 26,000-39,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,900-38,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 22,900-37,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,600, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 8,000-8,500
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,100-6,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 748 742
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 708 703
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 742 738
Soyoil Solvent 702 699
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 740 734
Soyoil Solvent 700 694
Cottonseed refined oil 735 735
Cottonseed solvent oil 715 715
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 756 749
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 757 753
JALNA
Soyoil refined 755 751
LATUR
Soyoil refined 756 752
NANDED
Soyoil refined 759 754
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 760,
Baramati - 761, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 760, Parbhani - 762,
Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 763, Sangli - 765.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400
Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,600,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,400, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.6 degree Celsius (61.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be
closed between November 2 and November 5 on the occasion of Diwali celebrations.
* * * *