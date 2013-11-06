Nagpur, Nov 6 Linseed and rapeseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved demand from overseas oil paint industries reported sharp jump. Reports about weak output of these oilseeds because of excess rains also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 744 744 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 704 704 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 810 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil Solvent 704 704 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 743 743 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent oil 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 753 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 753 753 JALNA Soyoil refined 751 751 LATUR Soyoil refined 752 752 NANDED Soyoil refined 753 753 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 757, Baramati - 758, Chalisgaon - 754, Pachora - 754, Parbhani - 755, Koosnoor - 757, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,600-33,300 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,400, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported till 1.30 pm as labourers, a majority from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are absent for duties. Therefore, traders decided to suspend auctions of soyabean and foodgrain items for two days.