Nagpur, Nov 7 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Sharp rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, linseed and rapeseed continued to go up on good demand from Indian as well as overseas oil-paint industries. Weak supply from producing region also boosted prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,600-38,600 25,000-38,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,700-38,700 25,100-38,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 25,600-38,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,000-36,900 Amravati 800 24,800-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-38,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 35,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,500, Washim -38,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 753 748 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 713 705 Cottonseed refined 740 730 Cottonseed solvent 720 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 820 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 751 745 Soyoil Solvent 711 706 Cottonseed refined 740 733 Cottonseed solvent 720 713 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 748 Soyoil Solvent 712 707 Cottonseed refined oil 745 739 Cottonseed solvent oil 725 719 DHULIA Soyoil refined 761 757 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 762 758 JALNA Soyoil refined 765 758 LATUR Soyoil refined 765 759 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 758 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 764, Baramati - 763, Chalisgaon - 765, Pachora - 7605, Parbhani - 763, Koosnoor - 763, Solapur - 766, Supa - 762, Sangli - 767. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 32,500-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,400 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,400, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (61.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Except soyabean auctions, no auctions in foodgrain items reported till 1.15 pm today in Nagpur APMC because of unavailability of labourers for loading and unloading of produce.