Nagpur, Nov 8 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to fuel prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,500 25,600-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,600 25,700-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 38,900-39,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 26,000-39,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,800-38,900 Amravati 1,000 25,300-38,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,700-38,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,100-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,500, Washim -39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 753 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 711 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 747 749 Soyoil Solvent 707 709 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 746 751 Soyoil Solvent 706 710 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent oil 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 757 759 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 761 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 762 LATUR Soyoil refined 758 761 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 763 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 761, Baramati - 760, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 760, Parbhani - 763, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 762, Supa - 759, Sangli - 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 33,300-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,400 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,400, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.62 degree Celsius (61.81 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *