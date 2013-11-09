Nagpur, Nov 9 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated
in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing
levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam reported a sharp fall of about five day respectively in a day. Easy
condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also
affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, linseed and castor oil showed weak tendency in absence of
buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil
prices remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in lacklustre trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed
up on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, ignoring sharp
fall in soyabean oil, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-40,000 26,000-39,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-40,100 26,100-39,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,800-40,100 39,500-39,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 26,000-40,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,500-39,300
Amravati 1,000 24,900-39,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 26,000-39,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-39,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 38,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,500,
Washim -39,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 744
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 702
Cottonseed refined 720 730
Cottonseed solvent 700 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 810 820
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 733 742
Soyoil Solvent 693 702
Cottonseed refined 720 730
Cottonseed solvent 700 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 730 742
Soyoil Solvent 693 706
Cottonseed refined oil 725 735
Cottonseed solvent oil 705 715
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 742 752
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 745 752
JALNA
Soyoil refined 745 750
LATUR
Soyoil refined 739 745
NANDED
Soyoil refined 745 755
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746,
Baramati - 744, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 749,
Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 746, Supa - 748, Sangli - 746.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 33,300-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,400
Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,600,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,400, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *