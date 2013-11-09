Nagpur, Nov 9 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported a sharp fall of about five day respectively in a day. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, linseed and castor oil showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in lacklustre trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, ignoring sharp fall in soyabean oil, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-40,000 26,000-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-40,100 26,100-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,100 39,500-39,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,000-40,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-39,300 Amravati 1,000 24,900-39,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-39,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-39,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 38,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,500, Washim -39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 744 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 702 Cottonseed refined 720 730 Cottonseed solvent 700 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 810 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 733 742 Soyoil Solvent 693 702 Cottonseed refined 720 730 Cottonseed solvent 700 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 742 Soyoil Solvent 693 706 Cottonseed refined oil 725 735 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 752 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 752 JALNA Soyoil refined 745 750 LATUR Soyoil refined 739 745 NANDED Soyoil refined 745 755 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 744, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 749, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 746, Supa - 748, Sangli - 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 33,300-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,400 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,400, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *