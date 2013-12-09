Nagpur, Dec 9 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices
also fuelled prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed oil too reported strong here on renewed demand from oil-paint industries
amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on increased buying support from
local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in
soyabean oil in last two sessions, strong rally on NCDEX and reported demand from
South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,100-38,700 25,000-38,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,200-38,800 25,100-38,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 6,000 25,100-38,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 25,500-37,800
Amravati 1,000 25,000-38,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,500-38,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,200-37,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,300,
Washim - 38,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 648
Cottonseed refined 687 684
Cottonseed solvent 667 664
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 689 687
Soyoil Solvent 649 646
Cottonseed refined 682 680
Cottonseed solvent 662 658
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 691 688
Soyoil Solvent 651 648
Cottonseed refined oil 683 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 663 661
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 700 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
702 700
JALNA
Soyoil refined
704 699
NANDED
Soyoil refined 702 699
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703,
Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 706,
Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 701, Supa - 704, Sangli - 706.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.1 degree Celsius (50.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *