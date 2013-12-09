Nagpur, Dec 9 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed oil too reported strong here on renewed demand from oil-paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil in last two sessions, strong rally on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,100-38,700 25,000-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,200-38,800 25,100-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 25,100-38,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 25,500-37,800 Amravati 1,000 25,000-38,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-38,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,200-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,300, Washim - 38,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 648 Cottonseed refined 687 684 Cottonseed solvent 667 664 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 689 687 Soyoil Solvent 649 646 Cottonseed refined 682 680 Cottonseed solvent 662 658 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 688 Soyoil Solvent 651 648 Cottonseed refined oil 683 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 663 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 699 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 701, Supa - 704, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.1 degree Celsius (50.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *