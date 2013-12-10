Nagpur, Dec 10 Prices of soyabean and cottonseed oil recovered further in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to stockists demand in view of good rise in American soya digam prices and marriage season. Healthy rise on NCDEX, short supply from local crushing plants and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh oil market also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from South and North-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Castor oil too jacked up here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Poor crop report because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trned in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on good demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed firm tendency on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh hike soymeal and renewed enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,100-38,800 27,300-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,200-38,900 27,400-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 28,100-38,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 26,500-37,100 Amravati 1,000 27,100-37,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-37,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,200-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,750, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,250, Malkapur - 37,750, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,000, Washim - 36,750, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 653 Cottonseed refined 690 686 Cottonseed solvent 670 668 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 689 Soyoil Solvent 655 649 Cottonseed refined 686 683 Cottonseed solvent 666 661 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 692 Soyoil Solvent 656 652 Cottonseed refined oil 685 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 664 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 706, Supa - 708, Sangli - 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,600 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700 Akola -33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.5 degree Celsius (50.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *