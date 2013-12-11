Nagpur, Dec 11 The slide in castor oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish because of profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today opened on firm note on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-39,200 28,000-38,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-39,300 28,100-38,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 28,000-39,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 26,700-37,300 Amravati 1,000 27,300-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,900-37,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,700-37,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,200, Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,240 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 686 686 Cottonseed solvent 666 666 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 656 656 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 706, Supa - 708, Sangli - 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,800 33,100-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 88 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *