Nagpur, Dec 11 The slide in castor oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish
because of profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today opened on firm note on renewed demand from local traders amid tight
supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise on NCDEX, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing
plants also jacked up prices here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-39,200 28,000-38,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-39,300 28,100-38,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 28,000-39,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 26,700-37,300
Amravati 1,000 27,300-37,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,900-37,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,700-37,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,200,
Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,240
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil Solvent 655 655
Cottonseed refined 686 686
Cottonseed solvent 666 666
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil Solvent 656 656
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 705 705
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
707 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
708 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 707
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 706, Supa - 708, Sangli - 711.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,800 33,100-33,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 88 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *