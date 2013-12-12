Nagpur, Dec 12 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in
American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC declined sharply on lack of demand from local
crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil,
no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
pushed down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-38,000 28,000-38,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-38,100 28,100-38,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 28,000-38,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 26,700-37,000
Amravati 1,000 27,200-37,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,500 26,000-37,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,500 26,300-37,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900,
Washim - 36,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 692 695
Soyoil Solvent 652 655
Cottonseed refined 686 686
Cottonseed solvent 666 666
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 693 695
Soyoil Solvent 653 656
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 706
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
704 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined
704 706
NANDED
Soyoil refined 705 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705,
Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 703, Supa - 705, Sangli - 708.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,800 33,300-33,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
9.5 degree Celsius (49.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 9 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *