Nagpur, Dec 12 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-38,000 28,000-38,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-38,100 28,100-38,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 28,000-38,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 26,700-37,000 Amravati 1,000 27,200-37,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 26,000-37,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 26,300-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900, Washim - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 695 Soyoil Solvent 652 655 Cottonseed refined 686 686 Cottonseed solvent 666 666 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 695 Soyoil Solvent 653 656 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 703, Supa - 705, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-33,800 33,300-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.5 degree Celsius (49.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 9 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *